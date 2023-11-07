Bodycam video shows Dallas police officers saving woman from drowning at lake

Two officers can be seen pulling the woman out of Bachman Lake onto shore.

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department has released body camera footage of officers rescuing a woman who nearly drowned in Bachman Lake early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called at about 3:10 a.m. July 5 to the 2900 block of Shorecrest Drive. Police say officers saw a vehicle in the lake upon arrival.

Sgts. Paul Kessenich and Matt Carlson jumped into the water and swam the woman to safety and onto the dock, where they performed CPR onto her. Dallas Fire-Rescue then took her to a local hospital.

Body camera footage shows officers running up to the dock off Bachman Lake, and you can see two officers waiting for Kessenich and Carlson, who are swimming up to the dock carrying the woman between them.

"Keep her up," one of the officers is heard saying. "Grab both her shoulders."

You can hear them telling officers to pull the woman up and lay her on her back on the dock. Once she is on her back, an officer begins performing CPR on her.

She soon starts coughing and they ask for her name.