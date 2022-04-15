The Pinewood Lake Park Foundation recently sent a letter to the county offering to give the dam and spillway to Richland County at no cost.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The dam at Pinewood Lake Park is one step closer to being fixed after the Pinewood Lake Park Foundation recently sent a letter to Richland County offering the dam at no cost.

Water levels at the lake have been low ever since the dam was damaged as a result of the 2015 flood.

According to the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the dam needs to be repaired before the water level can return to normal. While the county owns the park, it doesn't own the dam and spillway attached to it. By law, the county cannot use public funds to repair a private dam.

“The area has really gone from what was a beautiful lake area to now it's really an eyesore," said county councilmember Chakisse Newton.

Newton represents residents in Lower Richland and has been working for years with the foundation to solve this issue.

"This is really the first step that's been able to happen in a long time for us to make progress on being able to fix the park and make the park an even better resource for the community,” said Newton.

If the council votes to accept the offer, repairing the dam can begin. According to Newton, no additional tax dollars would be spent.

“There are already funds that were designated years ago for Pinewood Lake Park that are sitting in a bank account,” said Newton.

Newton said the council staff has also identified grant and hospitality sources to fund the project.

"There are many options that we have for that that would not include any new outlay of funds for our constituents," said Newton. "I think most of them feel like they've already paid enough for the park. And I agree."

Currently, there is no estimate of how much the project would cost.

The issue is set to be discussed at a county council committee meeting on April 19.

Fran Cardwell remembers swimming, ice cream stands, and picnics at Pinewood Lake.

“This was our go-to summertime place," said Cardwell.

Cardwell still visits the lake to this day. What remains is nearly unrecognizable to her.