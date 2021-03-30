'Irreplaceable:' Beloved Dreher High School teacher, coach passes away

Damien Jackson was the football team's offensive coordinator and also coached the girl's track and field team.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, Dreher High School announced the passing of a favorite teacher and coach from COVID-19 related complications.

Damien Jackson is remembered by friends and students as kind, and as someone who bent over backwards for those around him.

"People referred to him a lot as the gentle giant," Dreher Principal Kevin Hasinger said. "He was a big strong guy, but had a real soft voice. He could get loud on the football field, but he was tremendously kind."

The school released a statement on social media: "Coach "Jack" was beloved at Dreher and will be greatly missed. Words can express our heartbreak. Please pray for his family during this difficult time."

Jackson was the football team's offensive coordinator, and also coached the girl's track and field team. He taught junior/senior level mathematics classes.

"He really bent over backwards not only for his players, but also the kids in his classroom," Hasinger said.

Hasinger said Jackson impacted many people, students, staff and even the community. He was always more than just a coach, he was a father, husband, and mentor.

"I knew coach Jackson, I played football for him, basketball and track for him. I met him my 8th grade year," Kenneth Page said.

Page was one of the students who's life was helped by Jackson.

"We talk about being the change you want to see, that was coach Jackson," Page said. "That was him whole heartedly, fully who he was. He would never let a child be left behind. If you came in his presence and allowed him to impact your life, he absolutely would to the fullest."

Page is a coach himself now, and said he would not be the same person if his life had not crossed paths with Jackson.

"The only good that can come out of this would be to continue his legacy," Page said. "Whatever it was that he poured into each and every one of us individuals, if we can find at least one other person to pour into that way, he did for hundreds of people, but if we can just find one, that's a good start. But Coach Jackson is irreplaceable."