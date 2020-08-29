Greensboro dance company collects and gives out more than 200 laptops for students

Guilford County Schools needs about 5,000 laptops. Nonprofit iAlign Dance Company is collecting, refurbishing, and dropping off computers to students in need.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools leaders are asking for the community’s help. District officials estimate that about 5,000 GCS students still need a device.

Two weeks into remote learning, some students still haven't even logged on to Canvas because they have no means to.

The district has ordered more than 79,000 new devices, nearly enough for every student, teacher and instructional support staff member. However, due to world-wide production and shipping delays, the devices won’t be delivered for several weeks.

So a local dance group is stepping up to help fill the technology gap.

iAlign Dance Company in Greensboro is collecting, refurbishing, and dropping off laptops to students in need.

The nonprofit has no affiliation with the district, they are just doing it out of the kindness of their hearts.

"Our dance company caters to lower income families," Brittany Cleckley said. "A lot of our parents came to us for help because they didn't know where else to turn."

So far iAlign has distributed more than 200 laptops.

"It’s really heartwrenching when you see children begging for resources so they can do their homework," she stated.

Cleckley is working with a tech company to help refurbish the computers before giving them out.

"Right now we're looking about a week when we get a group of laptops in we can do like a week turnover rate to get those out to students," she said.



The demand outweighs the supply.



"We've gotten over 1,000 requests so we're trying to get as many laptops as we possibly can."

Do you have an old laptop lying around, collecting dust? You can donate to iAlign! They will come to your house and pick it up for you, so it's minimal hassle.