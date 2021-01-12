Dancer of color takes lead role in Appalachian Ballet Company's 'The Nutcracker' for the first time

Annamae Sterling, 17, is no stranger to ballet. She's danced nearly every role in 'The Nutcracker.' But taking on the lead role of Clara is special.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Appalachian Ballet Company brings back the holiday favorite show, 'The Nutcracker,' for its 50th-anniversary performance.

The classic ballet tells the story of how a nutcracker doll comes to life and brings its owner, Clara, to the Land of the Sweets to see all her dolls perform.

"It's a little crazy, kind of overwhelming, almost. But it's super fun and exciting," said Annamae Sterling.

She is 17-year-old and will play the role of Clara. She got the news when she was home, quarantined with COVID-19 in August.

"They had a sign that was like, 'Will you be our Clara?' And there was a nutcracker sitting on the top of my stairs on my porch. And I literally looked around and I was like, 'Am I being pranked?'"

Annamae is no stranger to ballet. She danced nearly every other role in 'The Nutcracker.' But the role of Clara is different.

"I think it's just special that like, a kid who's literally grown up at this studio is Clara for the 50th anniversary. And I think I bring, like a more mature take on it," she said, explaining that the role of Clara is usually given to a younger dancer.

Annamae's time as Clara is also a first for the ballet company.

"I'm super excited to be the first Clara of color and it definitely sets a new precedent for anybody who wants to be Clara," she said. "No matter what you look like or how old you are, I mean I'm 17 about to go to college. I just think it's so special and I'm super excited."

The Filipina dancer, violinist and advanced-placement student is working to juggle it all to fulfill this dream.

"All the hours in the studio, the lack of sleep," she said.

And it's not always nice costumes, sparkly makeup and curled hair.

"I get very, disgustingly sweaty, which is really gross," she said.

As Annamae and her castmates get their final warm-ups onstage under the light of the tree, she will dance beside them, and she said that all the work she's put in is worth it.

"I feel like I can express how I feel more through my movements," she said.

This week, she feels thankful for the dance company and the doll that give her this chance to shine.

Anyone interested can attend performances of The Nutcracker on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, and on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at the Clayton Center for the Arts in Maryville.