A ridge of high pressure is forecasted to be parked over South Carolina over the next few days, creating hot, hazy and humid weather conditions for the Midlands this week.

Dry air aloft over the region will allow a cloud free sky for much of the week. High pressure will allow moisture to flow from The Gulf of Mexico keeping a very humid air mass to continue in The Palmetto State throughout the week.

High temperatures go from the mid 90s Monday to the low 100s Tuesday through Thursday but with dew points in the mid 70s, the heat index of what it feels like will be more like 105 to 110 degrees.

maxuser

Although there is not a heat advisory for the state, these are still dangerous conditions to be outdoors or without a means to stay cool.

If you have plans to be outdoors, be sure to stay in as much as shade as possible. Drink plenty of water. Take frequent breaks.

NEVER EVER leave anyone or any pet in your vehicle, regardless if it is just for a minute. Even with windows partially open, the temperature in a vehicle can start over 10 degrees hotter than the air temperature and increase over 10-15 degrees every 10 minutes, making it extremely dangerous for anyone or any pet stuck in the vehicle.

If you have to have your pets left outdoors, be sure they have access to water at all times and they have ample shade, either by trees and shrubbery or a covered area.

In addition, please check on your neighbors who do not sufficient cooling in their homes. It is as dangerous to be in a home or apartment that doesn't have air conditioning or cooling fan in temperatures that we are expecting this week.

© 2018 WLTX