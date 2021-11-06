Baby boy given up at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law

The child was left at a Charleston emergency department under the state's Safe Haven Act - named after a baby who survived being buried in a landfill.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services has taken custody of a baby boy left at a Charleston emergency rom under the state's Safe Haven Act. It's the fifth such child surrendered this year.

The child was left at the Trident Medical Center on June 29 under Daniel's Law, also known as the Safe haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

According to the Department of Social Services, which took custody of the child, the boy was born on June 11, weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 19.7 inches long.

Since 2009, nearly 50 babies have been given over to authorities under Daniel's Law. It allows babies under 60 days old that are unharmed to be left at designated locations such as hospitals, places of worship, fire stations or police stations.

As News19's Julia Kaufman reported in early June, the law is named after an infant who survived being buried in a South Carolina landfill. Nurses named him Daniel. The law was created to prevent babies from being abandoned in a similar manner.

After receiving a baby under the law, officials make sure the child is healthy and unharmed. DSS then goes through a legal process to find a foster home for the baby and begin the adoption process.

For this case out of Charleston, a permanency planning hearing will be held on Aug. 12 at 3 p.m.

Help for parents:

If you're weighing the options of abortion or adoption, American Adoptions provides information on both processes in South Carolina.