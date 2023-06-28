Darius Rucker, Chadwick Boseman selected for stars on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Grammy Award winning artist Darius Rucker and late actor Chadwick Boseman will soon be immortalized in the world’s most famous sidewalk.

LOS ANGELES — Two beloved South Carolina entertainers are getting stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rucker, a Charleston native, is one of the most famous faces in South Carolina. The Charleston-area native went to the University of South Carolina. There, he formed "Hootie and the Blowfish" with his fellow bandmates.

Over the years, the band's success and his own as a solo artist have put him on a national stage, literally and figuratively. He's frequently seen wearing South Carolina Gamecocks hats and talking about his home state in interviews and on social media.

Belton native Chadwick Boseman was best known for the lead role in Black Panther. He also portrayed Jackie Robinson in 42 and James Brown in Get On Up.

Boseman graduated from Howard University and had small roles in television before his first star turn in 2013. His striking portrayal of the stoic baseball star Robinson opposite Harrison Ford in 2013′s “42” drew attention in Hollywood and made him a star.

Boseman's T’Challa character was first introduced in the blockbuster Marvel movie “Captain America: Civil War.” And his “Wakanda Forever” salute reverberated around the world after the release of “Black Panther” in 2018.

Boseman died of cancer in August 2020 at the age of 43. At the time, his family said Boseman had been diagnosed with colon cancer four years before his death, though Boseman had not spoken publicly about his diagnosis

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family said. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther."

The Walk of Fame, located on Hollywood Boulevard from Gower to La Brea and on Vine Street from Sunset to Yucca, has more than 2,700 stars.

One posthumous award may be given each year. There is a two-year waiting period after death.

Stars are voted in once a year, in June, by a selection panel of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. An average of 30 stars are selected per year.

According to the Hollywood Walk of Fame, dates have not been scheduled for these star ceremonies. Recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection. Upcoming star ceremonies are usually announced ten days prior to the dedication on the official website.