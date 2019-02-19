COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina music legend Darius Rucker will receive a special humanitarian humanitarian award for his work for children.

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) announce that Rucker will be honored with the Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award on May 7 at their Hall of Fame and awards dinner in Nashville.

The group says they're recognizing his "lifelong philanthropic efforts that include exemplary and heartfelt work on behalf of children."

“Through his tireless efforts to support the youth community of Charleston, not to mention the millions of dollars he has helped raise for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Darius has beautifully honored the legacy of our Humanitarian Award’s namesake, Harry Chapin,” said Music Biz President James Donio in a statement. “We truly feel that Harry would be proud to see how Darius has used his platform and resources to benefit those among us in need. We are delighted to recognize him for all he has contributed.”

The agency also pointed to Rucker's work supporting the MUSC Children's Hospital in his hometown of Charleston. His Darius & Friends benefit concert and golf tournament has also raised millions of dollars for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. And the Hootie and the Blowfish foundation has raised money for over 200 charitable causes.

"Every fall, the Hootie & the Blowfish Foundation hosts Hootie’s Homegrown Roundup, an event designed to assist underprivileged children in the Charleston County School District," the group also wrote. "Through the Roundup, kids receive free annual eye exams, dental exams, new shoes, haircuts, and a backpack full of school supplies to help them prepare for the school year."

Rucker became a national star in the 1990s with his bandmates with Hootie & the Blowfish, which got its start at the University of South Carolina in Columbia. He eventually transitioned into a successful solo career in country music, where he's won three Grammy awards.