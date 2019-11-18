DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Darlington County Sheriff's Office is helping a dozen women and a correctional officer celebrate a milestone.

The department shared in a Facebook post that the women were baptized at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

Sheriff Tony Chavis says in the post that 12 female inmates and one correctional officer participated in the transformation.

Pastors Gerald Johnson, Ray Taylor and Dominick McPhail along with Evangelist Allision Days and musician Jamie Brown joined the celebration. During the event, a banner read, "new creations in Christ."

Photos shared by the Darlington County Sheriff's Office show the women praying together and being baptized.

This is not the first time the jail has held a baptism for inmates.

In October, 18 male inmates started a new chapter of their lives after they were baptized.

The post said, in part, "jail doesn't have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever."

The Sheriff's Office says a group of veterans, led by Rep. Robert Williams has been mentoring the men at the jail.

RELATED: 18 inmates baptized at South Carolina jail

RELATED: Easter Sunrise Service, baptism brings dozens to local park

Post by DarlingtonCountySheriffsOffice.