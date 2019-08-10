DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Inmates at a Darlington detention center had the opportunity to start a new chapter of their lives.

In a Facebook post, the Darlington County Sheriff's Office says 18 inmates were baptized Saturday at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The post said, in part, "jail doesn't have to be the end; it can be the very beginning of the ultimate forever."

They shared a series of photos of the men being baptized and praying with one another.

The Sheriff's Office says a group of veterans, led by Rep. Robert Williams has been mentoring the men at the jail.

They also said the men have been supported by ministers and leaders within the Darlington community.