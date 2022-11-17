DART rider makes plea to drivers after strike leaves disabled passengers without transportation

The COMET says a worker strike put it's DART Transit system on pause Wednesday, leading some riders in Richland and Lexington Counties without transportation.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the right accommodations, Steve Cook, who's blind, can navigate the day successfully.

"One way that helps," Cook said, "...coming up my steps, I know it's nine steps for me once I leave the sidewalk and get to the porch."

The COMET transit system's Dial-A-Ride, or DART, service gets him to work by providing low-cost rides to those with disabilities who can't take other forms of transit.

"I work at the Commission for the Blind," Cook said. "I work with kids... for assistive technology that they need to succeed in life."

But, on Wednesday, DART was unavailable to those in Lexington and Richland Counties.

"Got a call from DART dispatch. They said Mr. Cook… I just want to let you know, we do not have any drivers for today.... I was like, Wow," Cook said.

The COMET said the disruption occurred after drivers did not report to work due to a contract dispute.

"People that have disabilities… like myself, I can't drive. I have to depend on taxis, rideshares," Cook said.

Negotiations with drivers are being handled by an outside contractor who oversees them, according to The COMET.

That contractor tells News19 it's partners have been in "active, good-faith negotiations" and will continue to work toward a fix.

News19 also reached out to a labor union the contractor said represents the drivers, but it declined to comment.

While waiting, Cook took a rideshare to work Wednesday.

"I'm not sure what they're striking for, but I hope you come back soon," Cook said. “Think of your ridership that you take to and from appointments, to dialysis....Think about us."

Able SC serves those with disabilities and said taxis, rideshares and medial transportation can be helpful while the service is unavailable. However, these services come with some challenges, including cost, availability and a willingness to accept those with service animals.