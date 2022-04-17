Day after shooting at Columbiana Centre, shoppers find closed doors on Easter

Shoppers came out hoping to find open doors, but that wasn't the case

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tony Alvarez headed out to Columbiana Centre Mall on Sunday afternoon not afraid of the shooting that took place there one day prior.

Instead of deals, he ended up finding locked doors and an empty parking lot.

"I came here for shopping; I was looking for something, but too bad" Alvarez said.

Also hoping to spend the day at the mall was Timothy Doe, owner of No Grease Barbershop, which is located inside Columbiana Centre. Instead of working, he decided to enjoy a few hours inside Dave & Busters like several others who ended up at the mall.

"No, I'm not nervous at all. I mean, the security team here is really, really good," he said. "You had some people who made some bad decisions."

One man hoping to encourage others to stop the violence stopped by the Harbison area as well.

Jack Logan, the founder of Put Down The Guns Young People Organization, has a strong message about the shooting.

"I want Chief Holbrook and his entire department to charge the most heinous charges on everyone involved in this massive shooting because we've got to send a strong message this will not be tolerated in the state of South Carolina," he said.