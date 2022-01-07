Trial continues in the shooting death of 11-year-old Tashya Jay

Today prosecutors from the state called on three expert witnesses to give their accounts of the shooting death of Tashya Jay

Example video title will go here for this video

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Quayshaun Xzander Clark is the man prosecutors believe killed Tashya Jay in June 2021. However, his defense maintains that the gunfire came as a result of a party several houses down that ended in a gunfight.

Day three of the trial started with testimony from a crime scene investigator with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, who worked on the case and was at the crime scene the night when Jay was killed. She was dismissed and later recalled back to the courtroom to give more testimony on the path of the bullet that took Jay's life.

The prosecution also called on a ballistic firearms expert with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). The agent went through the casings and bullet evidence collected, saying the casings found could have come from Clark's weapon, an AK-style pistol.

The day ended with testimony from a Lexington County Sherriff's Department detective, who was on-call the night of the shooting. He also works as part of the Major Crimes and Special Victims unit for the department.

The State asked him to recount what he saw at the crime scene and what lead him through his investigation. They also went through cell phone records including Clark's phone calls and web history directly after the following morning.