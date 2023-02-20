Chapin Police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

Officers say they're searching for Dayana Faviola Ramirez.

CHAPIN, S.C. — The Chapin Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing teen.

Officers say she is a 14 year old Hispanic female standing 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Police reported the disappearance on Sunday did not say exactly how long she's been missing. They also didn't say if there's any speculation if she may be with someone.