More charges against woman who worked at Lexington daycare

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A woman who worked at a Lexington daycare is now facing more charges of misconduct involving the children she was looking after, months after she was first charged.

Lexington County deputies announced Thursday that Shayna Nicole McKnight, 36, is now charged with three counts of cruelty to children and two counts of unlawful conduct toward a child.

McKnight and two other employees at Windsor Academy in Lexington were first arrested in April on charges.

“More abuse cases associated with Windsor Academy came to light after we announced the arrests of McKnight and two other employees in April,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “As detectives reviewed security cam footage, McKnight can be seen putting children at unreasonable risk of harm due to her actions on five separate occasions in March.”

Specifically, officers say McKnight swaddled infants and put them so that they were unable to move in a crib and on the floor. Officers say the woman would then leave the children unattended.

“McKnight can also be seen on security cam footage pushing and striking children, and pulling the hair of an infant,” Koon went on to say. “These actions led to the cruelty to children charges.”

In the incident from April, officers said McKnight injured a child's leg in a crib. At the time, they were unsure of any other potential incidents.