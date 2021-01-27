DC Statehood Bill reintroduced to Senate

WASHINGTON — A D.C. Statehood Bill pushing for the District to become the 51st was reintroduced to Democratic senators, according to a statement released by the office of Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.)
The legislation, first introduced in 2013 by Sen. Carper, has a number of original cosponsors backing up the bill. The goal not only pushes for statehood but would allow the people of D.C. and elected leaders to have full authority over local affairs, and full representation in Congress.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even issued a statement on Jan. 4 that Congress will bring the measure on D.C. statehood to a full vote in the House of Representatives this year.
Read Sen. Carper's full statement below:
“Our nation’s capital is home to more than 700,000 Americans who, despite our nation’s founding mantra — ‘no taxation without representation’ — pay their share of taxes without full voting representation in either chamber of Congress. In fact, despite paying more in federal taxes per capita than citizens of any of the 50 states, D.C. residents have no say in how those taxes are actually spent. This isn’t a Republican or Democratic issue; it’s an American issue because the lack of fair representation for D.C. residents is clearly inconsistent with the values on which this country was founded. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us who enjoy the right and the privilege of full voting rights and representation to take up the cause of our fellow citizens in the District of Columbia. We must use our voices to call out this historic injustice and right this wrong. I am hopeful that we can finally come together to do just that this Congress,” said Senator Carper. “I want to thank Congresswoman Norton and Mayor Bowser for their steadfast leadership and partnership on this issue. I’m proud to be introducing this bill this Congress with the highest number of original cosponsors we have ever received and with the support of all the Senators who represent the communities that make up the greater Washington metro area in Maryland and Virginia.”
Following the swing in power of the Senate to the Democrats, combined with the flaws that led to the Capitol riots on January 6, the push for D.C. statehood has never been stronger.
Under federal law, the president controls the D.C. National Guard, while the governors of the states and territories control their National Guards. Under the Home Rule Act, the president has the authority to federalize the D.C. police department. And during the riots, it took longer to deploy D.C. National Guard because approval goes through federal leaders rather than D.C. Government.
Proponents of D.C. statehood came closer than ever before in 2020. In February, HR 51 passed on party lines out of the House Oversight Committee. And in June, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) brought the gavel down after approval of the historic vote on the House floor which sought to establish Washington, Douglass Commonwealth as the 51st state of the United States. It ultimately failed in the Republican-controlled Senate.