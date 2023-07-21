Richland County is offering over $2 million in community impact grants. Local organizations say the funds will make a big difference.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County is offering over $2 million in funds to community programs and services through its community impact grants. The deadline to apply is approaching.

"This grant money could change the lives of so many people in our community because my organization serves the community," said Nene Terri. "So, it's not just going to benefit us. It's going to change the lives of the people we serve."

Terri founded Marnie Leads Academy, a community organization focusing on increasing literacy, teaching technology and empowering future leaders and entrepreneurs.

Terri said she started this effort in April and has struggled to find funding for her programs.

"It's just been very, very hard," Terri said. "It's very difficult. It's not easy at all."

She said she plans to apply for a grant offered by Richland County to help fund community-based programs and services focusing on education, affordable housing, recreation, health and safety, workplace development and food insecurity.

Richland County said $2.18 million is up for grabs through these grants, and organizations can apply for up to $50,000 yearly.

In 2022, the Boys and Girls Clubs chapter in the Midlands received funds from Richland County's grant programs. The president and CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of the Crescent Region said they hope to get approved for the funds again.

"The kids were able to come to a great, full-day summer camp free of charge for all of the kids in that area," Carter Clark said.

Clark said the money means a lot, as they also struggle with funding.

"Funding is - can be - a challenge for a lot of our families are coming from lower-income households," Clark said. "And so finding scholarship money and finding funds to allow all of our participants to come to the program - it's an ongoing challenge."

Organizations must apply through the county's Zoom Grants website to access the community impact grants from Richland County.