2 people killed, 2 others hurt after pickup truck hits lawnmower in York County, troopers say

One person on the lawn mower died at the scene along with the rear passenger of the truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a pickup truck and lawn mower crashed in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers say it happened at 8:35 p.m.Saturday night along Homestead Road, south of the India Hook community. A 2001 Ford Ranger with three people inside was heading east on the road. The truck started to travel off of the right side of the road before the driver over-corrected, only to run off the right side again.

At that point, troopers said the truck hit a lawnmower with two people on board. The rear passenger inside the pickup and one of the people on the mower died at the scene. The front passenger and the other person on the mower were hospitalized.

SCHP did not reveal the condition of the pickup truck driver, nor have troopers said if any charges would come of the incident. As of publication, the York County Coroner's Office has not released the names of those who died.

The investigation is still ongoing.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts