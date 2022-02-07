Crowds watched in horror as a SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck burst into flames during the pyrotechnic portion of the show, killing its driver.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The victim who died after an accident at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival has been identified as 40-year-old Chris Darnell.

Battle Creek Police Department released the update on their Facebook page in coordination with Field of Flight.

Darnell drove the SHOCKWAVE Jet Truck during the air show. It races over 300 mph at the Battle Creek Executive Airport where the Field of Flight event occurs.

Visitors were in shock when the truck exploded on the runway during the pyrotechnic performance.

The explosion was caused by a mechanical failure on the Jet Truck, SHOCKWAVE's Neal Darnell, Chris's father, wrote on Facebook.

Chris was Neal's youngest son. Neal said he turned 40 just one month ago.

"We are so sad," wrote Neal. "He was so well loved by everyone who knew him. Chris so loved the Air Show business. He was 'Living the Dream,' as he said."

The explosion happened around 1:10 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No one else was injured.

The remaining air show performances were canceled, but police say the air show will return on Sunday.

The rest of today's Saturday evening activities continued as scheduled, as is the plan for activities on July 3 and 4. See more information at fieldofflight.com.

Chris's family will speak on funeral arrangements later this week.

