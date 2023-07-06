Death investigation underway at parking lot in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a death in a West Columbia parking lot, according to officials.
Officers say they responded to a parking lot located at 2410 Augusta Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening after receiving a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
Police say responding officers and EMS units established that the person was deceased.
West Columbia Police are currently on scene investigating, along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.
Police say more information will be released as it becomes available.