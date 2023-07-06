Death investigation underway at parking lot in West Columbia

Police are investigating a death at a parking lot on Augusta Road in West Columbia, according to officials.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating a death in a West Columbia parking lot, according to officials.

Officers say they responded to a parking lot located at 2410 Augusta Road at approximately 6:40 p.m. Thursday evening after receiving a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.

Police say responding officers and EMS units established that the person was deceased.

West Columbia Police are currently on scene investigating, along with the Lexington County Coroner’s Office.