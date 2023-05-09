Debate over feeding people and services for the homeless continues in Columbia

In a council meeting Tuesday, several people showed up to make public comments about the city's services when it comes to free food and homelessness resources.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia had another hot discussion about feeding the homeless, and services offered for the unhoused.

In a council meeting Tuesday, the floor was opened for people in the community to make public comments. Several people who attended the meeting, showed up to share their thoughts on how the city is allocating resources to the hungry and homeless.

"We just approved a ton of money for homeless services tonight. Just for those who may not have recognized it, if you all want to look at it, look at item numbers 30, 31, 32, 33, 34, and 35," responded Councilwoman Tina Herbert in a comment.

Tuesday's meeting also left Mayor Daniel Rickenmann, and city council, still searching for more solutions.

"We all are trying to come to the table to make sure people are getting compassionate care not everybody agrees with the same path but what we've been doing for the last several years isn't working so trying something new is not a crime," said 6

However, people like Jason Lyon say they feel the city needs to do more.

"I think the Mayor and city council want to have cookie-cutter homeless people and as long as you fit into this little box we've created... We'll serve you," Lyon explained.

Ericka Brown with Be Kind Be Great, an organization that helps feed people around Columbia, says she wants to be able to freely give away food without interference from the city or police. Brown is pleading for the city to come together to help her accomplish her goal of making sure no one in the area goes hungry.

"For once, we got an answer, the Mayor said there's no ordinance which means we're free to serve, the mayor gave me his word again today, so hopefully they'll follow up and follow through, and do as stated and meet with me so we can team up and fight this issue together," Brown said.

Right now, the city is asking people who want to help feed those in need to go to Christ Central. However, the people who showed up to Tuesday's meeting argued this would be a difficult trek for those who are elderly or have disabilities.