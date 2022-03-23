Decker Boulevard works to build back with small shops opening

After years of change, we take a closer look at the International Corridor - how it was and how it is today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A lot can happen in 30 years.

Ung Kim, the owner of Hyun Dai Oriental, a Korean grocery and gift shop on Decker Boulevard, knows the change on the International Corridor firsthand.

"I decided I wanted to open up here in 1989," Kim said. "It used to be, have like a big businesses like a Target or a Koger… but they all go to the other places.”

Empty buildings and parking lots tell the story of what once was.

The former Red Lobster and Olive Garden buildings are still standing - a shell of what they used to be.

But, behind the vacant lots is a future working to blossom.

One that includes Veronica Valdez.

"You know, when you’re little you always got a dream, that you want to do something in life," Valdez said, "and I think this one, the one I do now, that’s my dream.”

After years of selling food at local markets, she opened her Crazy Pineapple storefront last month.

"Decker Blvd is for everybody," Valdez said. "It’s a very good place, not only for me, anybody can open a business here.”

Her Puerto Rican and Mexican-style cooking aren't the only worldly tastes attracting locals to the two mile stretch, as more small businesses, pop up.

Robert Lynn found a new love on an old street with just one stop at Hyun Dai on Decker.

"The Kimchi.... It’s second to none," Lynn said. "Once you have that reason to stop, it’s going to give you a reason to come back.... There’s such a huge international Asian, Hispanic, Mediterranean community. I hope everybody takes advantage of it.”

While it's different, "it should be getting better," Kim said.