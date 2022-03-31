Decker Boulevard reopens after mobile home fire nearby

No injuries were reported.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A section of Decker Boulevard has reopened after a fire initially closed it on Thursday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, crews were called to the 1900 block of Decker Boulevard just before 6 p.m. where a mobile home was burning.

The resulting blaze forced crews to temporarily detour westbound traffic onto Castle Pinckney Road as they worked to get contain it. The department confirmed around 8 p.m. that the road had since reopened.

With the flames now under control, the fire department officially reports that there were no reported injuries. At this point, fire officials said the significantly damaged home appears to have been abandoned. The cause is still under investigation.