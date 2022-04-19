x
Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94

The Christian Broadcasting Network said in a statement that Robertson died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach.
Credit: AP
FILE - Former Republican presidential hopeful Pat Robertson gives a thumbs-up as he and his wife, Dee Dee, acknowledge applause at the Republican National Convention in New Orleans, Tuesday, August 17, 1988. Adelia “Dede” Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson as well as an author and founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home in Virginia Beach. She was 94. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)

NORFOLK, Va. — Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University, has died. 

The network said in a statement that Robertson died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach. Robertson was 94. The network did not provide her cause of death. 

"Mrs. Robertson was a profound inspiration to the students, faculty, and staff of Regent University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Robertson and his family," Regent University said in a Facebook post.

Robertson became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith. The couple met at Yale University in 1952. 

Credit: AP
FILE - Former Republican Presidential contender, Pat Robertson, gestures as he announces that he is suspending his campaign during a press conference, Monday, May 16, 1988, at his home in Virginia Beach, Va. Listening to Robertson are his son Tim and wife Dede. Adelia “Dede” Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson as well as an author and founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at her home in Virginia Beach. She was 94. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

They embarked on a journey that included living in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a tiny television station in Virginia that would become the Christian Broadcasting Network. 

He later ran for president of the United States in 1988. His wife campaigned by his side.

