Dede Robertson, wife of religious broadcaster, dies at 94

NORFOLK, Va. — Dede Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and a founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network and Regent University, has died.

The network said in a statement that Robertson died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach. Robertson was 94. The network did not provide her cause of death.

"Mrs. Robertson was a profound inspiration to the students, faculty, and staff of Regent University. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dr. Robertson and his family," Regent University said in a Facebook post.

Robertson became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith. The couple met at Yale University in 1952.

They embarked on a journey that included living in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a tiny television station in Virginia that would become the Christian Broadcasting Network.