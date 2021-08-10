Few details were immediately available.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A plane crashed Friday afternoon at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Dekalb County Fire Rescue confirmed.

Officials said the crash started a fire.

No other official details, including the size of the plane or number of people on it, were immediately available. It's not clear how large the fire is.

11Alive Photojournalist Tyson Paul is at the scene. Video and images from on site showed a small, charred plane off to the side of a runway.

The fire appears to have been put out.

11Alive's Crash Clark spoke to a witness on site, who said a single engine Cessna had taken off, failed to get much altitude and came back down.

The airport shut immediately after the crash, but some flights appear to have taken off since then.

This is a developing story. Refresh often for updates.

