COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead after the person was hit by a van on Garners Ferry Road Monday.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 12:20 p.m. Master Trooper David Jones said a 2015 Dodge delivery van and a bicyclist were headed west on Highway 378 Garners Ferry Road near Highway 601 when according to troopers the delivery van struck the bicyclist.

The bicyclist was wearing safety gear and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.