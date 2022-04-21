16-year-old killed in Columbia apartment complex shooting identified

Officers have not yet announced an arrest in connection with the killing or the wounding of two others.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner has identified the 16-year-old who was killed in a shooting Wednesday.

Coroner Naida Rutherford said De'Marion Corbett was the person killed in the incident. She added Corbett was a student at Columbia High School.

“We will continue working with the Columbia Police Department to fully investigate this homicide," Rutherford said in a statement.

Corbett was hit by gunfire after a shooting at the Riverside Apartments on Lucius Drive around 12:19 p.m.. Two other teens--an 18 and 17-year-old--were wounded. Police said their injuries are listed as serious.

The apartment community is off River Drive, in Columbia in the Earlewood Community.

"There has to be some accountability for those carrying weapons illegally," Holbrook said Wednesday. People need to be arrested and stay in jail."

Investigators are still gathering information regarding the shooting, and no arrests have yet been made in this case.