COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual King Day at the Dome rally at South Carolina's capitol building featured two U.S. Senators talked about as possible presidential contenders, as the primary process appears to be getting underway in the state.
New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were two of the featured speakers at the King Day event, which celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. It's organized by the South Carolina Conference of the NAACP.
The day began at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street.
Following the prayer service, participants gathered to march together to State House for the rally, which is underway now.
Following is the schedule of events for the State House rally.
RALLY PROGRAM – 10:15 AM
Presiding: Mr. Henry Griffin, 4th Vice President, SCNAACP
Invocation: Rt. Rev. Bishop Hermon Yoos, Presiding Bishop, South Carolina Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church
"Lift Ev'ry and Sing": Audience
Welcome: Mrs. Brenda Murphy, President, SCNAACP
Greetings: Hon. Mr. Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina & President, U.S. Conference of Mayors
Greetings: Rev. Nelson Rivers, Charity Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, South Carolina
Greetings: Hon. Mr. Spencer Scott, Most Worshipful Grand Master, Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina
Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina
Offertory Appeal: Rev. Dorene Boular, Indian Land AME Zion Church
Greetings: Sis. Linda Owens Neal, Grand Worthy Matron, Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star
Greetings: Mrs. Sue Berkowitz, Executive Director, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center
Greetings: Mr. J.T. McLawhorn, President and CEO, Columbia Urban League
Greetings: Mr. Tyler McBride, President, South Carolina Youth & College Division NAACP
Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina
Greetings: Mr. Charles W. Davenport, Imperial Potentate, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order of Noble Mystic Shrine of North and South America
Greetings: Rev. Blake Hart, President, South Carolina Christian Action Council
Greetings: Ms. Shaundra Young Scott, Esquire, ACLU South Carolina
Introduction of Speakers: Mr. Jamie Harrison, Associate Chair & Counselor Democratic Party
Remarks: Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, SC House District 66
Remarks: Senator Cory Booker, United States Senator from New Jersey
Remarks: Senator Bernie Sanders, United States Senator from Vermont
Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina
Greetings: Ms. Sherry East, President, South Carolina Education Association
Greetings: Ms. Lynn Teague, Vice-President for Issues and Action, League of Women Voters of South Carolina
Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina
Prayer for Unity and Peace: Rev. Amari Hooker, Emmanuel & St. Matthew UMC Churches
Remarks: Mr. Kevin Myles, Director, NAACP Southeast Region
Benediction: Rev. Jeff Liebmann, Pastor, Unitarian Universalist Congregation