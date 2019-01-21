COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual King Day at the Dome rally at South Carolina's capitol building featured two U.S. Senators talked about as possible presidential contenders, as the primary process appears to be getting underway in the state.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were two of the featured speakers at the King Day event, which celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. It's organized by the South Carolina Conference of the NAACP.

The day began at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer service at Zion Baptist Church, 801 Washington Street.

Following the prayer service, participants gathered to march together to State House for the rally, which is underway now.

Following is the schedule of events for the State House rally.

RALLY PROGRAM – 10:15 AM

Presiding: Mr. Henry Griffin, 4th Vice President, SCNAACP

Invocation: Rt. Rev. Bishop Hermon Yoos, Presiding Bishop, South Carolina Synod Evangelical Lutheran Church

"Lift Ev'ry and Sing": Audience

Welcome: Mrs. Brenda Murphy, President, SCNAACP

Greetings: Hon. Mr. Steve Benjamin, Mayor of Columbia, South Carolina & President, U.S. Conference of Mayors

Greetings: Rev. Nelson Rivers, Charity Missionary Baptist Church, North Charleston, South Carolina

Greetings: Hon. Mr. Spencer Scott, Most Worshipful Grand Master, Prince Hall Grand Lodge of South Carolina

Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina

Offertory Appeal: Rev. Dorene Boular, Indian Land AME Zion Church

Greetings: Sis. Linda Owens Neal, Grand Worthy Matron, Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star

Greetings: Mrs. Sue Berkowitz, Executive Director, South Carolina Appleseed Legal Justice Center

Greetings: Mr. J.T. McLawhorn, President and CEO, Columbia Urban League

Greetings: Mr. Tyler McBride, President, South Carolina Youth & College Division NAACP

Performance: Fairfield Central High School Honors Choir, Winnsboro, South Carolina

Greetings: Mr. Charles W. Davenport, Imperial Potentate, Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order of Noble Mystic Shrine of North and South America

Greetings: Rev. Blake Hart, President, South Carolina Christian Action Council

Greetings: Ms. Shaundra Young Scott, Esquire, ACLU South Carolina

Introduction of Speakers: Mr. Jamie Harrison, Associate Chair & Counselor Democratic Party

Remarks: Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, SC House District 66

Remarks: Senator Cory Booker, United States Senator from New Jersey

Remarks: Senator Bernie Sanders, United States Senator from Vermont

Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina

Greetings: Ms. Sherry East, President, South Carolina Education Association

Greetings: Ms. Lynn Teague, Vice-President for Issues and Action, League of Women Voters of South Carolina

Performance: Allen University Gospel Choir, Columbia, South Carolina

Prayer for Unity and Peace: Rev. Amari Hooker, Emmanuel & St. Matthew UMC Churches

Remarks: Mr. Kevin Myles, Director, NAACP Southeast Region

Benediction: Rev. Jeff Liebmann, Pastor, Unitarian Universalist Congregation