COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several buildings and homes suffered extensive damage at the hands of flooding from the October 2015 storm.

One of those affected buildings was the Title Loans at 700 Crowson Road, and now Columbia police say it is going to be demolished.

Following the severe storm, the City of Columbia purchased several affected homes, as well as the former Title Loans property. The city did this through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program assistance from FEMA.

That assistance now requires Columbia to demolish the purchased structures and "return the land to green space in perpetuity," according to a report.

Demolition will take place Monday morning.