Denkai America to invest $14 million, create 10 new jobs in Kershaw County

CAMDEN, S.C. — Denkai America announced on Friday plans to expand operations in Kershaw County. The $14 million investment is expected to create 10 new jobs.

Operating for more than 40 years, Denkai America is a leading manufacturer of high-quality electrodeposited copper foils for printed circuit board, industrial and energy storage applications.

Located in Camden, the company says its expansion will increase its capability and capacity to meet growing demand for anticipated business growth into the energy storage market segment.

The investment will include modernization of the current manufacturing facility and construction of additional factory space.

"Today's expansion announcement by Denkai America, Inc. is further proof that manufacturing continues to attract jobs and capital investment in South Carolina," said SC Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt. "This expansion will benefit Kershaw County and the state for years to come, and it shows that South Carolina is ‘Just right’ for making quality products."

As a leading manufacturer of electrodeposited copper foil – a key component in lithium ion batteries which power electric vehicles – Denkai America says it is uniquely positioned to participate in the rapidly growing vehicle electrification market.