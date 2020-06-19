Denying marriage claim, justices OK James Brown's dying wish

After 14 years of legal battles, the S.C. Supreme Court ruled Tomi Rae Hynie has no right to James Brown's estate.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — James Brown, the Godfather of Soul, had a dying wish to help educate needy children. But his estate has been held up by 14 years of legal battles.

Now the South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled unanimously that Tomi Rae Hynie, a former partner of Brown's who claimed to be his wife, was not legally married to the singer due to her failure to annul a previous marriage, and therefore has no right to his estate.