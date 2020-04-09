The sheriff's office says it is looking for 17-year-old Deondra Steward.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for a 17-year-old girl who hasn't been seen since May.

According to a notice from the sheriff's office, Deondra Stewart was last seen on May 28 in Douglasville.

She's described as 5-foot-7, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office did not specifically say where she was at the time she was last seen, but described her as having run away. There was no word on what areas she might have gone to.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who sees her or who may have information about where she might be to call Investigator James Little in the sheriff's office at 770-920-3923, or email jlittle@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.