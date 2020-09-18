12-year-old was shot while showing gun to another boy, deputies say

Deputies say the gun went off as one 12-year-old was showing a gun to another 12-year-old. No adults were home at the time.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An accidental shooting that left a 12-year-old injured on Thursday resulted from two juveniles handling a gun, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Lewis Scott Court in Eastover in reference to a shooting around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. Upon their arrival, they say they found a 12-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The boy was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The victim’s friend, also 12-years-old, said the other child went into another room and came back with a handgun. As he was showing it to the other child, it accidentally discharged.

Deputies say the 12-year-old who was injured was expected to be released from the hospital on Friday.