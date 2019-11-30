KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff's Office tracking team located a man who got lost after searching for his dog at Goodale State Park.

According to KCSO, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, they received a report that a man had not returned from a walk with his dog at Goodale State Park. The man had left around 9:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

The KCSO tracking team was called out to locate the man, and found them around 2:15 p.m., after the man had been lost for about 5 hours.

The man's dog had gotten off of his leash and the man got lost in a thick, wooded area of the park trying to find his dog.

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

After being located, Kershaw County EMS was called to check him out since he was without water and had sustained several scratches that ripped his shirt and pants.

The man was okay and went home without any major injuries.