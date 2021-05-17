SC deputies fired over inmate's death while in custody at jail

The two were seen in videos attempting to take Jamal Sutherland to a bond hearing.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff has fired two deputies who were with a jail inmate who died in custody earlier this year. The decision comes just days after recordings showing some of events leading up to the death of Jamal Sutherland were made public for the first time.

Charleston County Sheriff Kim Graziano announced Monday she'd terminated Detention Sergeant Lindsay Fickett and Detection Deputy Brian Houle. Fickett had been with the agency since 2011 while Houle had been with them since 2016.

"I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community," Graziano said in a statement explaining her decision.

Back on January 5, 2021, deputies say Sutherland, 31, died in custody at the Charleston County Detention Center. In the recordings released last week that include body cameras from Houle and Fickett, deputies are seen deploying stun guns repeatedly and kneeling on the man’s neck and back, before he stops moving.

Sutherland was brought to the jail on January 4 after an incident at a mental health facility where he was staying led to third-degree assault and battery.

No charges have been filed in connection with the death.

His family spoke to reporters last Friday after the video's release saying both the mental health facility and jail failed to treat him properly given his condition.