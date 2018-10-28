Columbia, SC (WLTX) — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they are investigating an 'incident' on Rosewood Drive Saturday evening.

Deputies say they were called to the 1200 block of Rosewood Drive, where the S.C. State Fairgrounds are located, around 8 p.m. Saturday based on 'safety concerns due to overcrowding in an area.' The incident occurred as the USC v. Tennessee game was underway across the street at Williams Brice Stadium.

No one hurt or arrested, according to investigators.

No additional information has been released by deputies.

