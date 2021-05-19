Deputies investigating homicide at Kershaw County home

Officials say they found one male deceased with gunshot wounds at the home.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Kershaw County after deputies found one male victim dead at a home on Baron Dekalb Road.

Deputies say they found the male victim with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m., Wednesday, May 29 on the 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road.

Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim as 19-year-old Dante Atkins.