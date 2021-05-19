x
Deputies investigating homicide at Kershaw County home

Officials say they found one male deceased with gunshot wounds at the home.
Credit: Kershaw County Sheriff's Office

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Kershaw County after deputies found one male victim dead at a home on Baron Dekalb Road.

Deputies say they found the male victim with gunshot wounds around 2 a.m., Wednesday, May 29 on the 2400 block of Baron Dekalb Road. 

Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victim as 19-year-old Dante Atkins. 

Anyone with information can contact the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office at (803) 425-1512 or SC CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372). You can always remain anonymous.