Deputies investigating shooting of 3-year-old

Deputies were told a 3-year-old child had accidentally shot himself with a gun.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a shooting incident involving a 3-year-old child on Wednesday evening.

Deputies say they responded to reports of a shooting at Brighton Hill Apartments around 6 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, investigators say they were told a 3-year-old child had accidentally shot himself with a gun.

The child was rushed to the hospital by someone at the home. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing, and no one has been detained at this time.

