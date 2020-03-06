COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting off Two Notch Road.

Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were dispatched to the 100 Fernell Drive off Two Notch Road for reports of a shooting on Fernell Drive.

When deputies arrives they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital no word yet on his condition or description of the shooter.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.

If you know anything about this shooting you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.

.