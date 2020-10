The incident happened in a parking lot off Berkshire Drive in Dentsville, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car in a parking lot Thursday afternoon.

Deputies say the incident happened a little before 2 p.m. at a parking lot in the 300 block of Berkshire Drive.

According to deputies, they found a woman lying on the ground on the scene.

She was transported to a local hospital, and there has been no word on her condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.