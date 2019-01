Deputies say a teen girl ran away in Sumter County, and now they are asking for the public's help to locate her.

Victoria Grier, 14, was last seen early Thursday at her home at 3210 Lee Altman Road in Dalzell.

She is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall weighing about 148 pounds with black hair and brown eye

If you see Grier, call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 803-774-4080.