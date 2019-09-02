ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify a burglary suspect.

Video surveillance showed a man break into the Plaza Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership around 9:30 p.m. January 15.

Deputies say he "arrived on foot, and he left on foot," not taking anything from the dealership including any cars. However, he did cause damage when he unsuccessfully tried to open a locker.

An alarm call was received by deputies, but the suspect had already fled by the time they arrived.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.