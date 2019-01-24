ANDERSON, S.C. — Deputies in Anderson County are asking for the public's help to find a teen they say ran away earlier this week.

Lexus Michelle Lindsey, 16, ran away from her home on Pine Knoll in Liberty on January 20, according to a report.

Lindsey is a student at Wren High School, and was last seen last seen at Mount Pisgah Baptist Church wearing a backpack. She may also be wearing a Wren High School hooded sweatshirt with "Lindsey" on the back and gray Nike shoes.

Deputies say she has no known medical problems, but has not made contact with her family since she left.

Anyone with information should contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400.