ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says his officers are looking for witnesses in a fight that ended with one man dead.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to Sulton Drive just after 2 p.m. Wednesday after witnesses said a confrontation between two men resulted in shots being fired.

One of the men died as a result, investigators said.

Ravenell said Steven Elmore of Orangeburg is being sought for information after other witnesses said that the 16-year-old as also having been at the scene of the fatal shooting.

Deputies want to talk to Steven Elmore of Orangeburg about a fatal fight

Orangeburg Sheriff Department

“We were given the name of an individual who may have seen more than what we’ve developed up to this point,” he said. “We’re told he had a better vantage point than others near this incident.”

The motive behind the fatal confrontation is still being investigated.

Meantime, if anyone knows Elmore or of his whereabouts, they are asked call to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.