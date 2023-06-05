86-year-old woman missing in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. —
An 86-year-old woman is missing and the Richland County Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help.
Shirley Pearson, 86, was last seen Monday morning around 10:30 near her home in the 1000 block of Bent Tree Lane in the St. Andrews area of Columbia.
Pearson has a medical condition that family says makes it important to locate her as soon as possible.
She was wearing a blue jean skirt and carrying a large green purse.
Pearson is 5’3”, approximately 150lbs and has white hair.
Anyone who sees Ms. Pearson or has any information on her location should call 911.