86-year-old woman missing in Columbia

Shirley Pearson was last seen near her home in the 1000 block of Bent Tree Lane, in the St. Andrews area.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

COLUMBIA, S.C. —  

An 86-year-old woman is missing and the Richland County Sheriff's Department is hoping you can help. 

Shirley Pearson, 86, was last seen Monday morning around 10:30 near her home in the 1000 block of Bent Tree Lane in the St. Andrews area of Columbia.

Pearson has a medical condition that family says makes it important to locate her as soon as possible.

Shirley Pearson, 86, missing last seen near her home in the 1000 block of Bent Tree lane.

She was wearing a blue jean skirt and carrying a large green purse.

Pearson is 5’3”, approximately 150lbs and has white hair. 

Anyone who sees Ms. Pearson or has any information on her location should call 911.

