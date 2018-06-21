West Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Both Lexington County and Richland County Sheriff's Departments are looking for two men they believe are responsible for four armed robberies in the past five days.

"The first one happened on Saturday evening, really around closing time for a small privately owned convenient store at Leaphart road and 378," says Capt. Adam Myrick of the Lexington County Sheriff's Department. "The two suspects entered into the store with a shot gun, pointed the shot gun at the clerk and made off with an undisclosed amount of money."

Investigators say these men can be seen wearing dark colored hooded sweatshirts, one has theirs inside out, with masks.

They believe that these men repeated the robberies three more times. On Tuesday, June 19, they robbed a Circle K on Augusta Rd. in West Columbia at around 1:30 am. Thirty minutes later, they were seen robbing another Circle K on Charleston Hwy in West Columbia. The latest robbery was Wednesday morning at 3:20 am at a Circle K on Broad River Rd. in Columbia.

"Because of the distance, they need a car," says Myrick. "They have to have some way to get around and get between these points and get back home. So someone might have seen something, in terms of a car waiting nearby."

No one was injured during the robberies, but the shop owner at Best Shop Food Mart says he's concerned.

"This is a first time problem and my employees is scared."

"There are a lot of similarities in terms of their mannerisms, the way they enter the store, the way they leave the store," says Myrick.

Any detail can help investigators identify the men. If you have any information you're asked to call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Also, Circle K made a $1,000 donation to the Midlands CRIME STOPPERS for anyone whose tip leads to an arrest.



