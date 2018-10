Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A shooting at a Columbia apartment complex Friday night has turned fatal.

The shooting incident occurred at Petan Apartments on Beatty Road around 8 p.m., according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators relayed around 10 PM that one person has died as a result of the shooting.

Richland County deputies are currently investigating at the scene.

© 2018 WLTX