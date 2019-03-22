ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A prior verbal confrontation turned violent when a man allegedly shot at his "rival."

Carvin Elmore, 26, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into a vehicle, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Elmore reportedly opened fire on a car traveling down Tug Town Road near Holly Hill on March 13, striking its windows and the man inside.

That man was the new boyfriend of Elmore's ex-girlfriend, according to a report. He suffered a gunshot to the upper body.

“This individual was apparently angered at his former girlfriend having found another,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Deputies say the two had a verbal fight about a week before the shooting incident.

Elmore was taken into custody in Dorchester County, and is awaiting a bond hearing in Orangeburg County.