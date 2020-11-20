x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Lexington Deputies searching for 13-year-old boy near woods in Red Bank

Deputies are conducting an early morning search for missing 13-year-old Bryson Byrd.
Credit: Lexington County Sheriff's Office

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 13-year-old boy early this morning.

Deputies say Bryson Thomas Byrd was last seen in the woods next to 244-A Sandy Springs Lane in Red Bank.

Officials tell us Byrd is a 5'4'' white male, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and socks but no shirt or shoes.

The department says a helicopter is being used as part of the search for Byrd.

Anyone with information on Byrd's whereabouts are asked to call 9-1-1.